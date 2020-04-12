(Crane/Adamson/Bunnell) Jan 5, 1927 Apr 2, 2020, Davis, CA. Retta lived a fulfilling life as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a lifelong learner, dedicated teacher, and contributed to her community. Retta was survived by her husband Neal Gilbert who died six days later, her eldest son Lee Adamson, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, niece and nephews. A memorial gathering for immediate family will be held later.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020