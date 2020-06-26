Alfonso Cervantes

May 7, 2020 Al passed peacefully in the presence of his wife on May 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Carla, father of Richard (Laura), Bret (predeceased), and Dean; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers Camillo, Leo, Ralph and JoseLuis; Sisters Cruz and Lupe. Al was born in Montana to Maria Guadalupe and Leopoldo Cervantes. Raised in Broderick and West Sacramento, he graduated from Woodland HS where he was on the basketball team. Al began a 35-year career at McClelland Air Base in Logistics, then computer workloads. Upon retirement from McClelland he then began working for a private computer company for the next five years. Al and Carla, in their 62 years of marriage, spend several years in traveling to cities in Europe and the United Kingdom; also playing golf together at several courses at those locations including Hawaii, Mexico and many popular California links. Al is best known for his easy and fun-loving friendships. His many friends from the golfing community, church and neighborhood were always welcome in his home as he and Carla enjoyed entertaining at all times of the year. Al and Carla enjoyed belonging to the St. John Vianney's Mr. & Mrs. Club. Al was a premier pitcher for Sacramento area fast-pitch softball teams during the 60's, 70's and 80's. He did not slowdown in retirement: he was hired at Mather Golf Club as Head Marshall for 20 years and recruited over 70 volunteer Marshalls during his tenure. Al also served in the Army. A private service for Al was held at St. Mary's Cemetery for immediate family. Due to current conditions, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



