Alfonso Harris, beloved husband of Juliette Harris passed on peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April 15, 2020. He is father to Alfonso Harris Jr. (Tracy), K. Denise De Luz (David); grandfather to Jesse Henderson (China) and Leo Harris; great-grandfather to Harmony and Huey Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents Noble Carter Harris and Arlillian Harris, brothers Marshall and Leevon Harris. He is survived by siblings Billie Harris and Noble Harris Jr. and great niece Curshanda Cusseaux Woods and nephew Mark Harris and the McAllen Chapel family. His military career took him to Bermuda, the Philippines, Wichita Falls, Texas, Utah and Vietnam eventually retiring in Sacramento from McClellan AFB in 1978. He also retired from the Army Depot shelter repair facility in 1993. Due to COVID-19 a private interment will take place at Mount Vernon Memorial Park on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Please join the family via the Zoom Meeting App at Meeting ID 750 9086 5487 with password 1x7e5D to attend the burial service, stream will begin at 9:15 a.m.

