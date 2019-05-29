Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Angel Olivas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Angel Olivas aka Felo was born on December 3, 1960. Alfred passed away, at the age of 58, in his home on May 12, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Erin May-Olivas, his children, Evette (Lon), Marcel (Mark), Steven, and Kristin (Peter), his seven grandchildren, his sister Alma, many loving uncles, aunts, nephews, niece, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfredo and Amalia Olivas. Alfred had many achievements during his lifetime. He was especially proud of the 34 years he spent as a Sr. Collection Equipment Operator for the County of Sacramento. Felo also participated and excelled in a variety of sports those included baseball, football, golfing, fishing, basketball and softball. Felo was a dedicated sports fan of the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Lakers. Felo was a great man, loyal husband, awesome father, amazing grandfather and true friend. We will all forever miss his caring ways and his kind, gentle soul. The funeral service is scheduled for May 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento CA. Viewing from 9-11am, mass immediately following. Please join us at Mark and Marcel's home for the Celebration of Alfred/Felo's Life.

