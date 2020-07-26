1/
Alfred Henry "Hank" Manship Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Henry "Hank" Manship Jr., a long-time resident of Citrus Heights, passed away on June 17th at the age of 79. Born in Pennsylvania, Mr. Manship briefly studied Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania before moving to California in 1960. He joined the Citrus Heights Fire District as a firefighter in 1960 and remained with the organization for 32 years. After retiring, Mr. Manship served as a Director on the Board of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Mr. Manship was an active member of the California Rural Fire Association for many years and served as its President from 1992 to 1993. He also served in both the California National Guard and the Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his two children, Alfred Manship III and Vincent Manship; their wives; and four grandchildren. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento Firefighters Burn Institute.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved