Alfred Henry "Hank" Manship Jr., a long-time resident of Citrus Heights, passed away on June 17th at the age of 79. Born in Pennsylvania, Mr. Manship briefly studied Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania before moving to California in 1960. He joined the Citrus Heights Fire District as a firefighter in 1960 and remained with the organization for 32 years. After retiring, Mr. Manship served as a Director on the Board of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Mr. Manship was an active member of the California Rural Fire Association for many years and served as its President from 1992 to 1993. He also served in both the California National Guard and the Air Force Reserves. He is survived by his two children, Alfred Manship III and Vincent Manship; their wives; and four grandchildren. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento Firefighters Burn Institute.



