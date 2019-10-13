Born March 12th 1943, passed away unexpectedly on October 6th 2019 at Sutter Roseville Hospital. Fred was born in Powell Wyoming, the same year his family moved to Citrus Heights CA where he grew up and established his life. Fred attended Citrus Heights Community School, Mariposa Elementary, Sylvan Jr High, and alumni of San Juan High School. As a young man he worked for the railroad and in retail until 1980 when he began working for the Federal Government as an Avionics Mechanic at McClellan AFB. Fred retired after 21 years of hard work and dedication when the AFB closed in 2001. Fred is survived by his loving wife Dina Padilla of 46 years, 5 children Donald (Beverly) Padilla, Denise (Keith) DePew, Julie (John) Smith, Leah (Kevin) Prior, Allana (Jeremy) Masters, 14 grandchildren, and 3 siblings; Ben (Merle) Padilla, Margaret (Archie) Hurst, and Delores (Bob) Griffin, and many nephews and nieces. Fred is preceded in death by his parents Clemente Sandoval Padilla, Elvira Miller Padilla, and 10 siblings. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 12:00PM at Holy Family Catholic Church 7817 Old Auburn Rd C.H. CA 95610. Reception to immediately follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019