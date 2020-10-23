Alfred LeRoy Viney, Jr.
October 15, 2020
Rancho Murieta, California - Al has passed from this life and is with his Creator, ending a determined battle with multiple issues, including pneumonia, heart disease, and dementia. Known as "our Al", his love for his wife Deborah Jones Viney (Deb), his fierce intelligence, affinity for debate and discussion, dry, quirky humor, and gentleness combined to give him a unique outlook on life and endeared him to family and friends. Al was born and raised in the Portland, Maine area. After graduating high school, he served 4 years in the Air Force during the Viet Nam War, earning several citations. He served the State of California for 33 years, mostly in the IT field, retiring in 2003. Al had many interests. At 10, his painting of an old barn hung in the Portland, Maine Art Museum, igniting a life-long interest in art and photography. He played trumpet and French horn in a drum and bugle Corp- his musical tastes spanned every genre. He had a soft spot for animals; he and Deb loved their cat, Nikki. He enjoyed cruises and road trips with Deb and golf and golf trips with the guys, as well as movies and meals with friends. He often referred to himself as the oldest of 12 (5 sisters, 2 brothers, 3 half-sisters and a half-brother). He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Deb, a son, a daughter, three grandsons, his siblings, many nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, including Ella and Matt, his doctors and specialists, and the Sutter Home Health and Hospice staffs. Remembrances may be made to Salvation Army, Sacramento SPCA, St. Jude's Hospital, or Shriners Hospital for Children
-Northern California. A celebration will be announced at a later date.