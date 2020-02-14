Alfred Monroe Yeatts

Alfred Monroe Yeatts passed on February 8, 2020. Al served in the California Air National Guard. He co-founded American Poly-Therm Company making everything from sailboats to Space Shuttle parts. He and his wife of 64 years, Georgine, were foster parents to 50 children and volunteered with Senior Gleaners and the Arab America Center. He spent 50 years with the Gideons International distributing Bibles. He was a man of prayer and generous spirit. A memorial service will occur on February 22 at 2:00 pm at Arcade Church 3927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento. Donations may be made to the Gideon's at gideons.org/donate.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 14, 2020
