Alfred Sienega, 82, of Elk Grove, California passed away on June 28th after a well-lived life filled with more than his fair share of good times. He faced the challenges of Alzheimer's in his last years with more bravery, good humor, and acceptance than anyone should have to muster. He was a handsome devil by all accounts. He loved Muhammad Ali, babies, the Raiders, his family, good music, his buddies, golf, and Maryln, his wife and favorite dance partner of 40 years. Born December 12th, 1937, Alfred was the youngest of seven children born to Maria Gonzales Sienega and Paul Sienega, in Riverton, Wyoming. After graduation from Galt High School in 1955, Alfred began a 40-year career with Campbell Soup, with a 4-year detour into the Navy where he was happy to be stationed in sunny San Diego and Oakland. And though he didn't take up golf until his retirement at 57, he could (truthfully) boast the rare achievement of 4 holes-in-one. Al and Maryln Sienega were married in 1979, reunited years after first meeting in Galt Grammar School and their first dance at Galt High School. They would go on to join their families and make their homes together in Lodi, Sacramento, and Elk Grove. Al is survived by his wife, Maryln, and brother Robert Sienega. He was Papa to his daughters Deane and Corey Sienega, and Pops to Maryln's son Peter Morrison and wife Vicki, and Maryln's daughter Pandy Hespeler, grandchildren Abigail and Jacob Hespeler, and much-loved bonus grandchildren Jena Scott, Jeremy Buno, and Jaclyn Edwards. Al was predeceased by 5 beloved brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be planned when it is safer for friends and family to gather.



