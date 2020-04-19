Was born a twin on June 24, 1960, in Linden, Alabama, to the late Colonel Pruitt, Jr. and Josephine Dixon. She came to Sacramento in 1974. Her passing was in North Highlands on April 13, 2020. She retired as an aide from Sacramento Association for the Retarded. Alfreda met no strangers and had a beautiful spirit. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Adrian Omar Pruitt; four grandchildren Essence Judith, Adriona Juliet, Sir Adrian Omar, and Adrian Anthony; three siblings Tommie Pruitt, Alvin Pruitt, and Dorothy McGee (Chicago, IL); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Everyone who knew her will miss hearing "I love you guys." Final arrangements are through Morgan Jones Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in late June or July.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020