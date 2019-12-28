Alfredo Frescas, born March 12, 1934 in El Paso, TX; passed away at home in Sacramento, CA, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at age 85. Al was raised in Woodland, CA, graduating from Woodland High School in 1952. He served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, promoting to Sargeant. Al met Della Crist in October 1959, and they married in July 1960. They settled in Sacramento, CA, to raise their 3 children. Al worked for a few employers before he was hired at SMUD as a Purchasing Agent. He retired in 1997 after 17 years with SMUD. In retirement, Al and Della enjoyed traveling, maintaining their garden, and spending time with family and friends. Al will be loved and missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, his children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

