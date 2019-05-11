Quiroz, Alfredo R. entered into eternal rest May 5, 2019 at 11:25 P.M. in his Sacramento residence at the age of 76 years. Beloved father, husband, brother & grandfather. Father of Vickie, Anthony, Victor, Paul, Raquel, Sophia, Lydia, Alfredo Jr., Andreas & Alberto. Visitation hours will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a 6:00 P.M. Vigil all at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., W. Sac. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 5961 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95824. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 11, 2019