Alice A. (Brown) Backer passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2019 at the age of 99. Loving wife of the late John Backer, loving mother of Shirley (Skip) of Wilton, John Jr. of Wilton, and Nancy (Mike) of Gold River. Adoring grandmother of Jennifer, Jeffrey, and Kristina and great grandmother of Wade and Hayzen. Alice lived in Elk Grove with her late husband, John, for more than 50 years. She loved to spend time in Bodega Bay looking out at the ocean and wildlife. Alice always maintained a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by her family. As Alice requested, a private burial service was held with family members on August 7, at Franklin Cemetery in Elk Grove. Arrangements were made by Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019