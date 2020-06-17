Alice Ann Hileman, 60, of Belville, NC passed away on June 9th, 2020. Alice was born to Earl and Denise Wright on December 2nd, 1959 in Bangor, Maine. She graduated from Casa Roble High School in 1977 and obtained a degree in Health Information Management from Consumnes River College. She married Robert Hileman in 1980 and they lived together in California, Pennsylvania, and most recently, North Carolina. She leaves as her legacy one child, Holly Jonas (Anthony) and four grandchildren (Luke, Caleb, Cooper, and Lucy). Surviving are also two siblings: Pamela Nowack, and Victor Wright. She was preceded in death by Earl Wright (father). Alice was employed in various positions in the medical field over the years. She had recently begun volunteering at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher and enjoyed being around the marine life that she loved on a regular basis. Alice loved to create, and her artwork will be cherished by everyone who loved her. She felt deeply and loved fiercely and will be so greatly missed. A private ceremony to celebrate Alice's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NC aquarium at Fort Fisher (ncaquariums.com) or to the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy (parksconservancy.org)
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.