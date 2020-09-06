1/
Alice Charlotte Johnson McMurphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born February 6, 1942, Alice grew up in Vallejo. She settled into North Highlands with her soul mate, Timothy. Alice had many gifts, some of her greatest being teaching and providing a safe place in which those she cared for could reach their highest selves. She was a bright spot in this world as she had a carefree spirit and lived with passion. Alice passed away from the physical to spiritual world on august 15, 2020. She joins her parents, Herbert and Dottie, brothers, Calvin and Don, and sister Betty. She is survived by her partner Timothy Preble, sons, Carey and Danny Roberts, Daughter Vicki Rich, step daughters Tiffany and Samantha Preble, and their respective families. There will be no formal services. Condolences may be made to family members by telephone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved