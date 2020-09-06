Born February 6, 1942, Alice grew up in Vallejo. She settled into North Highlands with her soul mate, Timothy. Alice had many gifts, some of her greatest being teaching and providing a safe place in which those she cared for could reach their highest selves. She was a bright spot in this world as she had a carefree spirit and lived with passion. Alice passed away from the physical to spiritual world on august 15, 2020. She joins her parents, Herbert and Dottie, brothers, Calvin and Don, and sister Betty. She is survived by her partner Timothy Preble, sons, Carey and Danny Roberts, Daughter Vicki Rich, step daughters Tiffany and Samantha Preble, and their respective families. There will be no formal services. Condolences may be made to family members by telephone.



