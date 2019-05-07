Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Elaine (McIntyre) Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Elaine McIntyre Coleman passed away at home, surrounded by her family, May 3, 2019 at age 93. Born in San Diego, she moved to Sebastopol at a young age, where her parents ran McIntyre's restaurant. After high school and SRJC, she worked for the GSA in San Francisco. She married Alvia Pete Coleman in 1948. After raising three daughters in Sebastopol, Elaine worked 18 years as an executive secretary at State Farm. After retiring, they moved to Sacramento. A lifelong music lover, Elaine volunteered for Community Concerts and Meals On Wheels and was an active member of Sebastopol United Methodist Church. A wonderful cook, she was famous for her apple macaroon and Gravenstein apple pie. She was the 1987 State Farm Champion Apple Pie baker. Elaine was a 50 year member of PEO sisterhood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PEO Program for Continuing Education, donations.peointernational.org Elaine is survived by her husband of 70 years, Pete Coleman; daughters Kathleen Krall (Michael), Colleen Zoller (Kaslon), and Mary Powell (Kevin); six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Graveside service 3 pm Wednesday May 8 at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Odd Fellows section. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 7, 2019

