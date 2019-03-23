Alice Elkins passed away on March 14, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Bunn, NC coming to Sacramento as a dental hygienist. She became a resident manager at Fulton Oaks Apts, then got into real estate and property management. As founder and owner of The Natoma Co., she found her true calling. She is survived by her daughters, Jamie and Laura (Andy Catanzaro), her grandchildren, Ella and Kyle and her many friends she made throughout life. Her generous spirit will be remembered fondly. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 23, 2019