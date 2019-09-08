Alice G. Harris of Sacramento, was born on May 29, 1932 in Hazen, Arkansas. She passed away on August 17, 2019 in Fair Oaks at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alvin of 52 years and her loving daughter Susanne. She is the mother of Ricky Harris (Mary) of Camden, Arkansas and Charles Harris (Janet) of Suisun City. She was the proud and loving Grandmother of Tammy Walker (Mike), LtCdr Greg Tiner (Terry), Tiffany Ellis, Lt Misty Wyatt (Brandon) and Crystal Hirsch (Dan). She had 13 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Although she enjoyed seeing France, Germany, Italy and Okinawa, while her husband was in the Army, she was happy to settle down in Sacramento. She began working for the Sacramento County Department of Social Services as an account clerk supervisor until her retirement. She enjoyed going on cruises with her husband and playing bingo with her friends. She also loved listening to music while looking through magazines. Her favorite time was spent taking care of her roses and a variety of flowers. The last few years of her life were difficult due to her illness but she never lost her ability to smile. Mom, you will be missed and forever loved. Rest in Peace. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, on September 14, 2019 at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, Ca.

