The real epitome of beauty, and ultimately the best thing that has ever happened to Toru, is now a star that shines above and watches over us daily. She is Alice Mutsuko Honda, 88 years of age, a daughter, a mother, sister, grandmother, and a wife. On the afternoon of June 17, 2019, Alice peacefully entered Nirvana after a long battle with dementia. Alice is now whole and at peace, and has joined other family and friends that have preceded her in passing. Alice is survived by her husband Toru Honda, daughter Julie Honda-Tsuye, son-in-law Kyle Tsuye, granddaughters Makena and Malia, oldest sister Kiyoko Kay Hashimoto, and many other family members and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019