Asay, Alice Hutter (Alice M. Zeboski), age 64. She has left this life after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer to reunite with her mother, father, and brother. She is survived by her husband, Paul Asay; her five children: Andrea, Ambri, B, Adam, and Mandy; and 4 granddaughters: Summer, Luna, Mabel, and Penny. Alice worked at the UC Davis Medical Center for 37 years, and was a devout and dedicated member of the Catholic community in Sacramento, particularly within the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Peter - All Hallows Church. She was the most loving, dependable, diligent, and caring mother, grandmother, wife, and friend anyone could ask for, and we will miss her every day. Her funeral mass will be held at St. Peter - All Hallows Church on January 28, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 26, 2020