On November 12th, 2019, we lost our dear Mother and Grandmother, Alice "Joanne" Moeller due to complications while recovering from a heart attack. She was 85. Joanne was born to Maxine Campbell and George Elder on August 12th, 1934 in Lakeview, OR. In 1940, Joanne moved with her mother, stepfather, George Campbell, and half sister, Sandra, to Roseville CA. She attended Roseville High School, Sierra College and Sacramento State. In 1955 Joanne married Rolf Harald Moeller. The couple had three daughters and settled in Loomis, CA. Joanne taught 2nd grade at Loomis Grammar School until her retirement in 1994. Joanne loved to travel, read, play bridge, lunch with her RHS girlfriends, garden and, most of all, spend time with family. Joanne's children and grandchildren will always remember her amazing sewing and crafting skills. She made most of her daughters' clothes as well as her own during the 1960s, 70s and 80s. We will all miss Joanne's sage advice and her unwavering patience, support, encouragement and love for her family. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Joanne is survived by her half sister, Sandra Potts, daughters, Sigrid Gibson (Guy), Kristin Phillips (Ken), Inger Avery (Rob), Grandchildren, Alexandria Nipper (David) Frithjof Avery, Brita Avery and great grandson, Liam Swift.

