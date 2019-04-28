Alice was born in Texas to Wayne & Lilly Terry and grew up in Southern Ca. After graduation from San Bernardino High School she returned to Texas to attend her mother's Alma Mater Hardin Simmons University. Alice graduated in 1954 and returned to CA where she worked as a social worker. Here she met and married fellow social worker Frank LaPinta. Following a series of promotions the family arrived in Sacramento. Once her children were grown, Alice took a job with Walden Books and became manager of their Arden Fair Store. Upon Frank's retirement they moved to Pilot Hill and were active in St. Stephens Lutheran Church in El Dorado Hills. Over the past few years they lived near their older son in Wheatland. Alice is survived by her husband, Frank;of 64 years:their adult children: Dave(Chris) Anita (Jerry) and Lenny. A previous service was held at St. Stephens Lutheran Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 28, 2019