Alice Lorraine Murphy
Born in Chicago on Sept 18, 1923, Alice Murphy (O'Malley), nee Packwood, 96, passed away peacefully in Fair Oaks, CA on June 4, 2020. Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husbands Patrick Murphy and Edward O'Malley. Alice is survived by her loving children Patricia (Richard) Rios of Gold River, CA, Colleen Murphy, and Michael (Michelle Gillette) Murphy. She cherished her five granddaughters, Christina Rios Alataris, Diana Rios Ourthiague, Mairead Murphy, Brigid Murphy and Kathleen Murphy. Her family thinks she would have enjoyed more time with her great-grandsons Priam and Marco and her great-granddaughters Alessia and Harper. Alice loved to dance, play golf, bowl, slot machines and was a card shark. Internment is private with a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
