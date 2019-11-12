Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Marie Burt. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Marie Burt passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 86. Born Alice Stewart in Ojai, California, in 1933, she was the second oldest of seven children. Her father was Iowa-born and her mother an immigrant from Scotland. Alice graduated from Roseville High School and went on to become the first in her family to attend college. She graduated from Placer Junior College (now Sierra College,) and Sacramento State College. There she earned a teaching credential, allowing her to fulfill a childhood dream of being a schoolteacher. She taught at Mission Avenue Elementary in Carmichael. While at Placer College she met Charles Burt, who was to become her husband of sixty-four years. After his stint in the Navy, the two started a family. Alice shifted her career focus and worked full-time raising four children: Kenneth, Thomas, Nancy, and Sally. The family traveled extensively throughout California and the West. She was active in her church. Always family oriented, she conducted extensive genealogical research. This included traveling to Scotland. Over the years Alice enjoyed long walks in the neighborhood, growing flowers, and spending time with her family that grew to include six grandchildren and a great grandchild. She initiated and helped organize Steward family reunions as a way to stay in contact with her siblings, sixteen nieces and nephews, and their children. She is survived by her husband, Charles; children (and spouses) Kenneth and Sonia Burt, Thomas and Cindy Burt, Nancy and Todd White, and Sally Kelsch; grandchildren Stephen Burt, Kody Burt-Verhoeven, Katherine Burt, Trevor Mason, McKenzie Kelsch, Jaxon Klesch; and a great grandchild, Laken Burt-Verhoeven. She is also survived by three of her six siblings: Barbara Westbrook, Ruth Gardner, and Margaret Dykes. Viewing will be Wednesday, November 14, 4-8 pm, at the East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, in Sacramento. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 11 am at the L.D.S. church, 2745 Eastern Avenue, Sacramento. A procession and gravesite service will follow.

Alice Marie Burt passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 86. Born Alice Stewart in Ojai, California, in 1933, she was the second oldest of seven children. Her father was Iowa-born and her mother an immigrant from Scotland. Alice graduated from Roseville High School and went on to become the first in her family to attend college. She graduated from Placer Junior College (now Sierra College,) and Sacramento State College. There she earned a teaching credential, allowing her to fulfill a childhood dream of being a schoolteacher. She taught at Mission Avenue Elementary in Carmichael. While at Placer College she met Charles Burt, who was to become her husband of sixty-four years. After his stint in the Navy, the two started a family. Alice shifted her career focus and worked full-time raising four children: Kenneth, Thomas, Nancy, and Sally. The family traveled extensively throughout California and the West. She was active in her church. Always family oriented, she conducted extensive genealogical research. This included traveling to Scotland. Over the years Alice enjoyed long walks in the neighborhood, growing flowers, and spending time with her family that grew to include six grandchildren and a great grandchild. She initiated and helped organize Steward family reunions as a way to stay in contact with her siblings, sixteen nieces and nephews, and their children. She is survived by her husband, Charles; children (and spouses) Kenneth and Sonia Burt, Thomas and Cindy Burt, Nancy and Todd White, and Sally Kelsch; grandchildren Stephen Burt, Kody Burt-Verhoeven, Katherine Burt, Trevor Mason, McKenzie Kelsch, Jaxon Klesch; and a great grandchild, Laken Burt-Verhoeven. She is also survived by three of her six siblings: Barbara Westbrook, Ruth Gardner, and Margaret Dykes. Viewing will be Wednesday, November 14, 4-8 pm, at the East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, in Sacramento. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, November 14, 11 am at the L.D.S. church, 2745 Eastern Avenue, Sacramento. A procession and gravesite service will follow. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close