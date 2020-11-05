Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Rumbaugh

August 16, 1921 - November 1, 2020

Carmichael, California - Alice Liston Rumbaugh, Carmichael, CA. 8/16/1921 - 11/1/2020. Loving mother of Luanna Vaughn. Predeceased by daughter, Martha Howell. She was blessed with three granddaughters (The Three T's), Tina Kimmel, Tamara Dorris (Greg), and Tonja Figenshu (Bill). Adoring great grandmother of nine great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Private services provided by Lind Brothers.





