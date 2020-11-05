1/
Alice Rumbaugh
1921 - 2020
Alice Rumbaugh
August 16, 1921 - November 1, 2020
Carmichael, California - Alice Liston Rumbaugh, Carmichael, CA. 8/16/1921 - 11/1/2020. Loving mother of Luanna Vaughn. Predeceased by daughter, Martha Howell. She was blessed with three granddaughters (The Three T's), Tina Kimmel, Tamara Dorris (Greg), and Tonja Figenshu (Bill). Adoring great grandmother of nine great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Private services provided by Lind Brothers.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lind Brothers Mortuary
4221 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 482-8080
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Dvorsky
