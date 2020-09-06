Alice T. Huberty, 83, teacher, world traveler, and lover of life died July 16, 2020 in Sacramento, California from cancer. Her love of travel and theater led her to all corners of the world with extended stays in Italy and Switzerland. Raised in West Los Angeles by her parents Gertrude Huberty and Martin Huberty. She attained a bachelors from UC Davis, and masters from Cal State Stanislaus in education. In the early1970's, she became the first teacher in Bear Valley, CA and taught all elementary grades (one-room class). Following that challenge she completed a three-year teaching position at the American School in Leysin, Switzerland. Upon her return to the US, she settled in Sacramento and taught in the Sacramento City Unified School District for 20 years. In retirement she organized and led tours throughout the world. If a sequel to the 1958 film Classic "Auntie Mame" were made, Alice Huberty would have had the starring role. Never has someone embraced life, been chronically positive, and traveled the world with as much zest as our Allie. She was always doing, always engaged, always planning the next adventure. When home, she was active in the Mondavi Cultural Center, Sacramento Philharmonic, 49er Ski Club, and Sacramento Airport Ambassador program. Predeceased by her eldest brother, Richard Huberty, she is survived by her loving siblings: Mary Ann Duncan, Frederick Huberty, Elizabeth Ross, and seven loving nephews and nieces: Robert Duncan, Maria Teresa Huberty, Martin Huberty, Kenneth Duncan, Howard Huberty, Christopher Huberty, and Suzanne Brenner. Her remains will be interred in the Hillside Cemetery in Wilton Connecticut next to her brother. A memorial service and reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera.



