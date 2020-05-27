Alice "Beya" Ruth Thacker (Byrum/Hopkins) age 77 of Modesto, Ca. passed Friday morning on May 15, 2020. She was born in Fort Smith AR to Francis and Ann Byrum (Clark). She is survived by her husband Warren Thacker, daughters Kelly Hopkins and Jackie Harkins of Modesto Ca; step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many special family members and friends. Her Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, due to the Covid19 pandemic.



