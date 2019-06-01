Alice Trujillo entered into holy rest May 16, 2019. She was born to the late Rose and David Trujillo in Sacramento, CA on June 1, 1960. Alice was an incredibly intelligent and independent woman whose greatest gift, her daughter Melissa, came to her early in life. She was resolute in her pursuit of higher education, graduating from UC Davis with highest honors in 1997 and going on to complete the USC Master of Health Administration Program. Alice utilized and further honed her expertise in health care management and policy while serving as Chief of the Program Policy Unit within the California Department of Health Care Services for 12 years. Alice loved her family, she was a devoted mother to Melissa Medina Smittcamp (Rock) and proud grandmother to Denae and Xavier. Her grandchildren were her passion and delight. She leaves behind the love of her life, Raymond Cruz. Alice was a loving daughter and faithful sister to David (Lydia), Thomas, Susan Woody (David) and Michael. She was a treasured aunt and loyal friend. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her generosity, charm and undying love and care for them. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St. in West Sacramento, CA on June 3, at 11 am, with a reception immediately following.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 1, 2019