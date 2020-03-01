Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Frevert) VanZandt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Van Zandt passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA on Sunday February 23, 2020 at the age of 97 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of nearly 75 years Benjamin Van Zandt, her son Marty and his partner Veva Stone, daughter Carol, son- in-law Jerry Johns, daughter Bonnie, son-in-law Dave Mercer, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Alice was born on January 20, 1923 to Gustav and Pearl Frevert in Arcata, California, attended school in Smith River, graduated from Del Norte High School and then went to Santa Rosa Junior College where she received her AA degree. There she met her future husband Benjamin. They were married in Ithaca, New York on April 6, 1945 shortly before Benjamin went to war. On his return they settled in Eureka, California where they began to expand their family in the late 1940's and early 1950's. Alice helped to establish a new State Employee Credit Union in Eureka where she worked for many years as well as keeping the books for the Van Zandt family resort located in Philo, California. She also worked to keep the books for a local nursery in Eureka. Alice and Benjamin moved from Eureka to Sacramento, California in December 2015 to be closer to family. Alice was an avid bridge player and played almost every Friday over the past few years until about a month ago. Alice was an active and central part of this close-knit family. She was loved by all and will be missed.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020

