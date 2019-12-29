Allan Howard Espeseth

Born 3/1/38, in Erskine, MN, he passed away unexpectedly on 11/20/19 in Roseville CA. Allan was known as "the turn around man" in the media. He'd take a radio and then television station and make them No. 1 in the market! His employees adored him. His Voice was one of a kind!! His wit and jokes will be fondly remembered. As his Christmas parties! Allan left behind his wife who adored him of 15-1/2 years, 3 children, grandchildren, and many relatives and Very Close friends. Services will be held on Sat., Jan., 4, 2020 at 11AM at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd. (916) 725-2109). Online condolences can be left at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019
