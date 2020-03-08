Allan James Rogers Jr. passed away February 25, 2020. Al, fondly known as Butch to many friends and family, was born in Portland, OR on December 18, 1945. Al grew up in Orangevale, CA and was in the inaugural graduating class of Bella Vista High School in 1963. After high school, Al enlisted in the US Air Force and served proudly as a jet engine mechanic in Vietnam. Al had a long, successful career in Sales, selling everything from custom shoes, yellow page ads, cars and RVs. Al retired in Arizona and found joy in RV traveling, classic cars, and tinkering with vehicles. Al will be lovingly remembered by his wife Emily Rogers (nee Martinez), daughter Kelly Sea (Jesse), siblings Linda Meade (Phil), Michael Rogers (Sheri) and Patricia Ness (Ken), as well as numerous extended family and dear friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents Allan Sr. and Bobbie Rogers. Al will be buried with Military Honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery and a Celebration of his Life will be held in the presence of his family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020