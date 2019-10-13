Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan R. Eveland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beloved husband, brother and colleague, Allan R Eveland, passed away on January 17, 2019, at age 70, after a brief 2 year illness. Allan, a native of Minnesota, moved to the Sacramento area when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Cordova High School, attended Sacramento City College and took a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Sacramento, in Sociology. Allan was a bright, capable student of anything he applied his mind to. He got his pilot's license at a young age, ran his own painting contractor business for 12 years before spending 26 years with the State of California's Department of General Services. He married his wife, Jolene, in 1984 and they had 35 wonderful years together. Making East Sacramento their home, they traveled the world, enjoyed the theater and had a loving marriage. Allan is survived by his wife, Jolene, as well as an older sister, Shirley Breese, and younger twin brothers, Bryon and Myron Eveland, along with two brothers-in law, a sister-in-law and families. Allan was laid to rest at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento, CA. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

