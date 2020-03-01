Allan Kozvan was born on July 22, 1946 , passed away on February 17 in Sacramento California. He was raised in Broderick. He went to Washington High School. He worked for the State of California for over 30 years and retired there. He is survived by his wife, Lydia Kozvan, Roberta Bogue, mother of his children Robert and Monte Kozvan. His daughter Julie Gibson, Joe Gibson. His grandchildren, Stephanie Mayo, Kenny Kozvan, Monte Jr Kozvan. Nieces Carrie Landman and Theresa Lear. Preceded in death by his parents George and Marjorie Kozvan son Robert Kozvan, Terry and Carol Kozvan. May he soar with the angels and rest in peace.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020