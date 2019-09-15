Allen Bruce Christensen, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2019. Allen was born on 11/25/1956 in Sacramento to Albert B Christensen and Evelyn B Christensen. Allen is survived by his brother, Gary Christensen of Hagerman, Idaho, cousin, Linda Jones, as well as his good friend, Bob Wise. Allen is also survived by friends, colleagues and family members. He attended schools in Sacramento and graduated from McClatchy High School, as well as attended Sacramento City College. Allen worked for his father's printing company, Sacramento Composition Company, and then began a long tenure at the Sacramento Bee. He retired in 2018, as the PrePress Supervisor, after a 40 year career at the Bee. Allen was a collector, artist, bowler and loved Disneyland and his cabin in the Sierras. A luncheon will be held on Thursday, October 10th at The Aviators Restaurant. Please RSVP to Linda at 916-486-8826 for further details.

