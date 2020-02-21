Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Joseph Urkofsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Joseph Urkofsky, aged 45, passed away suddenly and peacefully on January 13th. Allen, the son of Martin and Rebecca Urkofsky, was born and raised in Sacramento. He spent his childhood terrorizing the streets of East Sacramento and went to high school at Sacramento High. He spent his 20's living in Eureka, where he developed a love for the outdoors and the redwoods and where he became a local well-known bartender. Allen spent the next two decades working as a bartender in Sacramento, the last 10 years at Jamie's Bar and Grill. He was well known for his fierce wit, his sharp humor, a therapist to many, his willingness to never back down, and his unfailing support of his family and friends. Besides the tough exterior, Allen had a soft heart and his devotion to family and friends was never in question. He dedicated his remaining years to caring for his children and teaching them that it was not ok to just be nice, but we must be kind. He approached life with a belief that we are all creatures of nature and everyone deserved an opportunity. He loved animals and could train any dog. He loved riding horses, sleeping under the stars, and teaching the children that every creature, from bug to man, deserved respect. Allen is survived by his wife, Cameron, his daughter, Carolina, his step children, Joseph and Maya, His siblings Teresa and Gerald, Chris and Mahnaz, Robert and Felicia. His neice's Ainslee, Peyton and Hailey. His first wife and friend Susie Granucci. There will be Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29th, from 1 pm to 4 pm at Sacramento Turn Verein (3349 J Street, Sacramento, 95816).

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020

