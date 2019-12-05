Allen passed away in Stockton on Nov. 29. Most devoted son of Carole Bayse. Beloved husband of Jamie Elliott. Loving father of Janell Elliott (Duane) and Roger Elliott. Dear brother of Denise Nichols (Randy). The "most fun" grandfather of Lucy Lester. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on December 7 at 10:00 A.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sac. Reception to follow at Vince's, 840 Harbor Blvd., West Sac.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2019