Al passed away quietly and peacefully following an extended illness on Sunday, December 8 with his children by his side. He was 77. Al was born in San Jose, CA to A. Happy Pross, a former amateur boxing manager-trainer and Mary G. Coen and grew up in the Willow Glen neighborhood attending Willow Glen High School. The first in his family to pursue a college degree, he later graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1963 earning a Bachelor's degree in speech and drama and was the recipient of numerous awards for forensics and debate. He moved to San Francisco shortly after where he immediately began a long and successful career as one of California's top political action public affairs consultants. Al played an important role in politics working for eight different legislators throughout his time. He was the top aide to Leo McCarthy during his tenure as the Speaker of the Assembly, he served as Vice President of Public Affairs for the California Cable TV Association and directed the California Medical Association's Political Action Committee, CALPAC. Al also co-founded The California Target Book in 1994, the authoritative go-to guide for all interested in California elective politics looking to engage in the often-raucous political process containing detailed analysis of candidates in the state. And his voice. The rich, deep resonance and unmistakable voice people heard in many radio and political ads was Al's. Al was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis in 1996. By 2000, unable to walk, he sought ways to stay in the game. Al became involved in MS activism raising money for Walk MS and as a member of the Government Relations Committee for the Northern California Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society all while serving as the first political director for Crime Victims United. and continuing to consult for various businesses, associations and union organizations. Al would always say that if he couldn't find a way he'd make one. Al is survived by his son, Alex, his daughter, Molly, and two grandchildren, Margaux and Britton. Memorial services will be held in early 202 and will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to fund research and to end MS.

