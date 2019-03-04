Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Padgett Jr.. View Sign

Allen Julious Padgett, Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Belmont, NC. Born on March 26, 1941 in Shreveport, LA, Mr. Padgett was the son of the late Allen Julious Padgett, Sr. and Doris Meshell Padgett. Mr. Padgett is also preceded in death by a sister, Arcell Garcie. Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Patsy Padgett; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Karen Padgett, Allen Mack and Linda Padgett, James and Shane Padgett, Charles and Christine Padgett, and Wesley and Gwenn Padgett; daughter, Kimberly Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Patty Padgett; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen and Jerry Harris, and Aline Curry; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM with his funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95838. Pastor Jeff Padgett will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the Padgett family online at

4701 Marysville Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95838

