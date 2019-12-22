Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allynn DeForest "Lynn" Robie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allynn (Lynn) DeForest Robie passed away on November 23, 2019 at home with her family at the age of 84. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronald Boyd Robie, and her cherished children, son, Todd Ronald Robie, daughter-in-law Kym Keikalani Robie and daughter, Melissa Lynn Robie and her wonderful grandchildren, Charles Boyd Robie, Zoey Grace Robie, Dylan Thomas Reid, and Megan Lynn Reid. She was predeceased by her sister, Vernabeth (Beth) Jacobs, brother, Roy DeForest, and sister Beverly Lagiss. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 12, 1935, Lynn spent her childhood on a farm in the Yakima Valley region of Washington. After moving to Livermore, California, she graduated from Livermore High School. Lynn pursued a R.N. from Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing in Oakland, California. After receiving her R.N., Lynn became a teacher at the Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing in Oakland, CA. She met her husband, Ron, an Oakland native, on a blind date organized by mutual friends. Ron and Lynn Married in 1958 and settled in Sacramento in 1960. Ron worked in the California Assembly for the late Carley V. Porter. Lynn returned to school and graduated from Sacramento City College with her Associates Degree. Lynn became the Nursing Director of the Head Start Program located in Oak Park. She also served as a general duty nurse at Sutter General Hospital. Subsequently, Lynn became the Occupational Health Director of the of Sacramento Emigrant Trails where she was the principal author of the nation's first smoking cessation curriculum specifically directed toward young people. Lynn was always active in the community and local politics. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and served as campaign manager for Illa Collin's initial campaign for Sacramento County Supervisor. She was a conscientious citizen and public servant of the kind we see too infrequently anymore in politics. Lynn was a groundbreaking woman in Sacramento government as only the third woman elected to the Sacramento City Council in 1979, serving until 1992. She represented the Greenhaven, Pocket and Meadowview areas and also served a term as Vice-Mayor. In addition to her tenure on the City Council, Lynn was a member of the Sacramento County Policy Planning Commission, the Board of Directors of Paratransit, Inc., the Sacramento Regional Transit District, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, the Sacramento Transportation Authority, the California Council of Regional Councils of Government and the Sacramento County Parks and Recreation Commission. She served on the Board of the Center for Youth Citizenship, the Board of Planned Parenthood Inc., and was Chair of the Board of Preventive Dental Systems, Inc., a local HMO serving children, during her years serving the community. One of the projects close to her heart was Sacramento Area Emergency Housing Center (NextMove). She was a member of the Board of Directors for 20 years, and spent countless hours trying to make a difference in many lives. She was particularly interested in helping single mothers. Following her time on the City Council, Lynn served as a program Consultant for the Sierra Health Foundation. In addition to her government and community service she continued to retain her Registered Nurse Certification. Lynn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She treated everyone kindness and respect, enriching not only the lives of those with whom she met, but generations of people in her community to come. For all of those who had the good fortune of having crossed her path, Lynn will be greatly missed. Service will be held at the Sacramento City Council Chambers, 915 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 on January 3, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Planned Parenthood Sacramento: 201 29th Street, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95816, (916) 446-6921; or Next Move Homeless Services (Sacramento Area Emergency Housing): 8001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95826, (916) 454-2120.

Allynn (Lynn) DeForest Robie passed away on November 23, 2019 at home with her family at the age of 84. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronald Boyd Robie, and her cherished children, son, Todd Ronald Robie, daughter-in-law Kym Keikalani Robie and daughter, Melissa Lynn Robie and her wonderful grandchildren, Charles Boyd Robie, Zoey Grace Robie, Dylan Thomas Reid, and Megan Lynn Reid. She was predeceased by her sister, Vernabeth (Beth) Jacobs, brother, Roy DeForest, and sister Beverly Lagiss. Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on October 12, 1935, Lynn spent her childhood on a farm in the Yakima Valley region of Washington. After moving to Livermore, California, she graduated from Livermore High School. Lynn pursued a R.N. from Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing in Oakland, California. After receiving her R.N., Lynn became a teacher at the Kaiser Foundation School of Nursing in Oakland, CA. She met her husband, Ron, an Oakland native, on a blind date organized by mutual friends. Ron and Lynn Married in 1958 and settled in Sacramento in 1960. Ron worked in the California Assembly for the late Carley V. Porter. Lynn returned to school and graduated from Sacramento City College with her Associates Degree. Lynn became the Nursing Director of the Head Start Program located in Oak Park. She also served as a general duty nurse at Sutter General Hospital. Subsequently, Lynn became the Occupational Health Director of the of Sacramento Emigrant Trails where she was the principal author of the nation's first smoking cessation curriculum specifically directed toward young people. Lynn was always active in the community and local politics. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and served as campaign manager for Illa Collin's initial campaign for Sacramento County Supervisor. She was a conscientious citizen and public servant of the kind we see too infrequently anymore in politics. Lynn was a groundbreaking woman in Sacramento government as only the third woman elected to the Sacramento City Council in 1979, serving until 1992. She represented the Greenhaven, Pocket and Meadowview areas and also served a term as Vice-Mayor. In addition to her tenure on the City Council, Lynn was a member of the Sacramento County Policy Planning Commission, the Board of Directors of Paratransit, Inc., the Sacramento Regional Transit District, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, the Sacramento Transportation Authority, the California Council of Regional Councils of Government and the Sacramento County Parks and Recreation Commission. She served on the Board of the Center for Youth Citizenship, the Board of Planned Parenthood Inc., and was Chair of the Board of Preventive Dental Systems, Inc., a local HMO serving children, during her years serving the community. One of the projects close to her heart was Sacramento Area Emergency Housing Center (NextMove). She was a member of the Board of Directors for 20 years, and spent countless hours trying to make a difference in many lives. She was particularly interested in helping single mothers. Following her time on the City Council, Lynn served as a program Consultant for the Sierra Health Foundation. In addition to her government and community service she continued to retain her Registered Nurse Certification. Lynn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend. She treated everyone kindness and respect, enriching not only the lives of those with whom she met, but generations of people in her community to come. For all of those who had the good fortune of having crossed her path, Lynn will be greatly missed. Service will be held at the Sacramento City Council Chambers, 915 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814 on January 3, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Planned Parenthood Sacramento: 201 29th Street, Suite B, Sacramento, CA 95816, (916) 446-6921; or Next Move Homeless Services (Sacramento Area Emergency Housing): 8001 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95826, (916) 454-2120. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.