Alois Peter was born on June 9, 1927 in Rain, Switzerland (Canton Luzern). He peacefully passed on March 9, 2019. He was the 4th of 8 children. In 1956, Alois, his wife, Thildy, and their two young sons, Alois Jr. and Tony, immigrated to Sacramento. In 1961, their daughter, Anita, was born. Alois worked as a butcher in Switzerland and in California, including 3 decades for Made-Rite Sausage Co.. He was a 62-year member of the Sacramento Helvetia Verein, participating in all the various activities with family and friends. Being a champion Swiss wrestler (Schwinger), both in Switzerland and California, gave Alois much pride and joy, winning many crowns and prizes. He was a very strong, hard-working man who was dedicated to his family and friends. Alois also enjoyed playing cards (Pinochle and Jass); sometimes for hours on end. His jokes and sense of humor gave everyone a chuckle and put a smile on their face. Alois is survived by his children, Alois Jr. (Anne), Tony (Pietra), Anita Kassel (Jim); his 6 grandchildren (Alois III, Derek, Kamille, Reese, Peter, Joseph); and 9 great-grandchildren; all of whom he dearly loved. He is also survived by 2 brothers and 1 sister residing in Switzerland. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 28th at St. Anthony's Church - 660 Florin Rd, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alois' name to the Sacramento Helvetia Verein, P.O.Box 1508, Loomis, Ca. 95650
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 24, 2019