Alta Mae Lund
July 2, 1926 - October 21, 2020
Roseville , California - Mrs. Alta Mae Lund, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 21, 2020.
She was born July 2, 1926 in Albany, Oregon, she was one of six children from her parents, Eli and Lizzi Kennell who immigrated from Canada.
Alta was preceded in death by her husband George O. Lund, they were longtime residents of Carmichael.
In 1958 Alta supported her husband, George, when he started their business, Lund Construction Co. From the company's beginning until just a few short years ago, Alta worked in the office. Later, as the business grew, she and her husband were joined in the company by their son, Jerry, and eventually their grandson, Jeff and Kevin. She was an asset to the company as she greeted clients and employees each day with her contagious smile and business-like manner. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Alta is leaving behind her son, Jerry, grandsons, Jeff and Kevin along with great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, October 29th at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento.
Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.