1/
Alta Mae Lund
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alta Mae Lund
July 2, 1926 - October 21, 2020
Roseville , California - Mrs. Alta Mae Lund, passed away in her home surrounded by her family on October 21, 2020.
She was born July 2, 1926 in Albany, Oregon, she was one of six children from her parents, Eli and Lizzi Kennell who immigrated from Canada.
Alta was preceded in death by her husband George O. Lund, they were longtime residents of Carmichael.
In 1958 Alta supported her husband, George, when he started their business, Lund Construction Co. From the company's beginning until just a few short years ago, Alta worked in the office. Later, as the business grew, she and her husband were joined in the company by their son, Jerry, and eventually their grandson, Jeff and Kevin. She was an asset to the company as she greeted clients and employees each day with her contagious smile and business-like manner. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
Alta is leaving behind her son, Jerry, grandsons, Jeff and Kevin along with great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, October 29th at East Lawn Cemetery in Sacramento.
Donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved