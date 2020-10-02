Alta Maye Davis was born November 26, 1942 to Roy and Maye Coates in Sacramento Calif. While Alta was still a tot her parents moved to Oklahoma. In 1953 Alta, her parents, brother and sister moved Back to Calif. They settled in Placerville. When Alta was in High School, they moved to Sacramento. Alt is survived by her husband of 56+ Years, George, daughters Laura Peffer, Lisa Davis and Linda Deaver; granddaughters Krystle Brakebill and Mary Peffer; grandson John Peffer; great grandson Teagon Brakebill; her sister Lu Tang (Gordy) as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Alta graduated from Norte Del Rio High School in 1960. Alta worked at the Theater, Grants, Sprouts-Ritz, The Rio Linda School District, and the Blue Diamond Almond Growers where she retired from in 2000 after a heart attack. Alta met and married her husband George at Trinity Baptist Church they were married August 3, 1963. In Carson City, Nev. Alta was active in Madison Avenue Baptist Church, Neighborhood watch, and the Lunch Bunch. Alta loved to travel and visit relatives. We traveled to Hawaii twice, Europe once and several trips across country. Alta's interest were in Genealogy, she traced her Ancestry back to Ireland. Alta also loved working with children. Alta talked with everybody, no one was a stranger. Alta touched many lives in her short time here on Earth. Alta will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020. At Maison Avenue Baptist Church, 4148 Madison Avenue, North Highlands, 95660. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that any donations may be made to Madison Avenue Baptist Church ear marked for Samaritans Purse.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store