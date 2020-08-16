Alta "Rexene" Plecas (Parker), 91, of Galt, CA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Sutter General Hospital, Sacramento. Born in Wilmington, CA to Alta (Smith) and William Rex Parker, she moved to Sacramento in 1946 after living in Blairsden, CA, and graduating from Portola High School. She was the beloved wife of Walter "Babe" Plecas (deceased 2017). Rexene attended Sacramento State College while boarding in a home in Sacramento's "Fab Forties" neighborhood. After marrying, the couple welcomed 2 children and Rexene set about teaching them the value of caring for others. Her children remember her as a loving, kind and supportive mother who was a role model for them as both a parent and a loving wife to their father. Rexene was a working partner in the family produce business and health food store. In retirement, Rexene and Babe sold the family home and "fifth-wheeled" full time for 10 years, eventually settling in Galt. Rexene leaves behind son Ronald (Judith) of Randolph, NJ, daughter Suzie of Sacramento, brother Bill of Reno, grandson Joshua of New Orleans, granddaughter Jennifer of New York and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Jackson, CA. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private service will be held. A traditional one-year memorial service will be organized in August 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 724 North Main Street, Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com
