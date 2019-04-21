Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alten C. "Al" Ezell. View Sign

Al was born in Pineville, Louisiana, and attended high school in Jena, Louisiana. After graduating, he joined the army and was stationed in Germany for three years. Upon returning to the U.S., he launched his career as an immigration officer for INS. While working, he attended CSUS and earned a B.A. in Spanish language. Upon retirement in 1999, he busied himself volunteering for the SPCA, and enjoying his favorite hobby, metal detecting. Later, he expanded his volunteer efforts by providing donated household items and furniture to newly arrived refugees. Al is survived by his lifelong partner, Samira Al-Qazzaz, son Aaron (Hannah Tracy), Granddaughter Clementine, step daughter, Mimi Al-Qazzaz (Vito Forchione), sisters, Connie Brevelle and Betty Forester, and scores of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Ann. A celebration of Al's Life will be held at Northridge Country Club on Saturday, May 25th, from 1-4 pm. Please RSVP no later than May 14th and include the number of persons in your party. You may text at 916-710-1719 or leave a voice message at 916-483-0365. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's name to an animal rescue organization of your choice. Al, we'll miss your sense of humor, kindness and care for others. RIP, Al.

