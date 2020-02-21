Mother Mosely was a native Texan, born and raised in Dewitt County Texas, most of her adult life she lived in San Antonio, Texas. In later years, she relocated to Sacramento, CA, where Mother Mosely could be close to her family. She was one of thirteen children, born to Alfred and Martha Holman. She leaves to mourn her, brother Troy Holman, sister Hollice Faye Holman. Children: Lavora L. Donahue, Erma J. Trice, Julius Mitchell. Mark Thomas Mosely (San Antonio, Texas). She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served on the Mothers Board for a number of years. The Memorial Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3565 9th Ave, Sacramento, CA 95817 on Tuesday, February 25 at 11:00am O'clock. Internment will be on TBA at Camellia Memorial Lawn Mausoleum 10221 Jackson Rd., Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 21, 2020