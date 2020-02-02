Althea Williams Hurley, born April 10, 1933 in Stratford, Ct, and recently from El Dorado Hills, CA died peacefully on January 27, 2020. Althea was the widow of her beloved husband of 56 years, Richard Timothy Hurley. She graduated from Russell Sage College in Troy, New York in 1955. She was a loving mother to 4 daughters: Patricia Steinhardt (Howard) of San Mateo, California, Kathryn Lillie (Mark) of Gallup, New Mexico, and Michelle Chavez (Anthony) of Orono, Minnesota, and the late Elizabeth Ann Hurley. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday March 21, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Folsom, CA. Visit www.crosby-ngray.com for a complete obituary and online guestbook.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020