Col. Richards was born and raised in Nacogdoches, Texas. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1942 and continued his service in the USAF until his retirement in 1974. He served during WWII, the Korean War, and the Viet Nam War. He flew P-40's and P-47's during WWII and transitioned to jet aircraft in the early '50's. He was an instructor pilot flying T-33 during the Korean War and flew 140 missions over North Viet Nam in the EB-66 aircraft. He remained a fighter pilot at heart. He received many decorations during his service including the Distinguished Service Medal. Elizabeth A. Richards, wife of Alvin Richards lived a life of grace and beauty in support of her loving husband and children. Alvin and Elizabeth had been married for 69 years. She passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Col. Richards went on to have a successful business as a commercial real estate developer. He maintained his business until his passing. Alvin and Elizabeth are survived by their two sons Alvin (Rick) Richards II (Carmen) of El Dorado Hills, CA. and Donald Richards (BiJing) of Sparks, NV. They were loving grandparents to Daniel, Justin (Katie), and Alison Richards Moore (Greg) and great grandparents to Mallory and Levi Moore. Col. Richards and Elizabeth will be interred together at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. The date of their memorial service is pending at this time.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2019