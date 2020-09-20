Alvin, born in Leesville, LA, passed on September 6, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He was an ordained Elder dedicating much of his life to working in church. He was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship COGIC. Alvin is survived by his children Shawna, Al'Shanta (Robyn), Joshua, and James Word; his grandchildren Tori and Kianu Word; his sister, Mattie Robinson (Houston, TX); and a host family and friends. The viewing will be Monday, September 21, 4-7PM at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 12:00PM at Odd Fellows Lawn, 2720 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento.



