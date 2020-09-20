1/1
Alvin James Word
February 22, 1946 - eptember 6, 2020
Alvin, born in Leesville, LA, passed on September 6, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He was an ordained Elder dedicating much of his life to working in church. He was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship COGIC. Alvin is survived by his children Shawna, Al'Shanta (Robyn), Joshua, and James Word; his grandchildren Tori and Kianu Word; his sister, Mattie Robinson (Houston, TX); and a host family and friends. The viewing will be Monday, September 21, 4-7PM at Morgan Jones Funeral Home, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 22, 12:00PM at Odd Fellows Lawn, 2720 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
