Died in Davis, Ca. May 25, 2020. Born in New Orleans June 12, 1929 of Bernard and Annette Livingston (nee Steckler), moved to Los Angeles at age 7 weeks. Married Rita Cornelia Powers of North Hollywood on October 29, 1961. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2007. They had no children. He leaves relatives in California, Washington, South Carolina and Louisiana and a very special friend in El Macero, Ca. Ruth Ann Kinsella, her children and grandchildren. Al graduated from UCLA with Honors in Business in 1953, where he was President of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity (later merged into Zeta Beta Tau). He was Special Assistant to the President of then Major California intrastate trucking company and started a manufacturer of Safety devices preventing accidental tractor and semi-trailer separation, a firm sold in 1959. Thereafter he was an officer and director of several public corporations joined as a conglomerate engaged in manufacturing, construction, mining and resort hotel operations and was President of a subsidiary, Qualimetrics, provider of environmental impact reports including the Village of Woodbridge for the City of Irvine, Ca. These firms were sold, merged or liquidated by 1978. Al then consulted in career guidance for a leader in the formation of the North Hollywood Redevelopment Plan. In 1983 he was appointed Deputy Director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles by Governor George Deukmejian. Was reappointed by Governor Pete Wilson, and voluntarily retired on May1, 1999. Al met his wife in the Young Republicans, and they remained active in politics through 2003 election of Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was a member of the 1972 Electoral College. Al headed many special and general election Republican precinct operations including the successful statewide efforts in 1982. In Los Angeles, Al was the President of the Los Angeles Library Association and the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Young Men's' Club and was active in several chambers of commerce. He was on the Board of the UCLA Alumni Association, and belonged to Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Ionic Composite Masonic Lodge #520, and many other organizations. In Sacramento, he was Chair of the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove and of Safety Center, Inc, and the Laguna West Owners Association. Al held various memberships including the California Musical Theatre's Ambassadors, Sacramento District Attorney' Citizen Advisory Cabinet and the Ambassadors of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife were charter members of the Heritage Society for Animals of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and also docents with the Sacramento Historic Governor's Mansion. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Center of Companion Animal Health, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of California, Davis, Ca. 95616. Al was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel, Sacramento and internment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, Sacramento.



