In the early morning of June 28, 2020, Alvin Theodore Swanson, Jr., got up to make coffee for his wife as he had for every day they were together during their entire marriage of exactly 69 1/2 years to the day. He sat down on his way to the coffee pot and died quietly in his chair. Al, as he was known to his friends and family, was born to Alvin Theodore Swanson, Sr., and Irene Kittelson Swanson on April 27, 1929, in Winona, Minnesota. Born into a retail family, Al grew up working in the family Federated Store in Granite Falls, Minnesota. A car enthusiast from a young age, he chose to attend Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, because he was allowed to bring his Model T Ford. There he met his future wife, Betty Joan Barnes. Just prior to graduation they married on December 28, 1950, before his entry into the Air Force. He served for 4 years during the Korean War in Detroit, Michigan, and in Pagwa, Ontario, Canada. Upon discharge from the military, he returned to Granite Falls, Minnesota, to work in the family store. In 1956 the family relocated to San Mateo, California, and acquired their first Ben Franklin store. Two years later, the family relocated to Sacramento after acquiring the Ben Franklin store in Oak Park. During the 1960s the family added another Ben Franklin on Stockton Boulevard and the nearby Talkin Toy Store to their retail enterprises. Al was always active in the community including his service on the Sacramento City Planning Commission, the Sacramento County Grand Jury, Mayor's Committee for Community Improvement, President of the Sacramento Exchange Club, and as regent and board member of California Lutheran University. Al was also an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Master at 1900 Potrero Way in Sacramento and served as president and board member for several years. In addition, Al enjoyed a 70-year-long affiliation with various Masonic bodies including serving as Venerable Master of Sacramento Scottish Rite, Captain of Ben Ali Keystone Cops, Personal Representative to the Scottish Rite Sovereign Grand Inspector General, Member of the Royal Order of Jesters, and 1995 Potentate of Ben Ali Shrine where he known for his tabletop speeches. Al will be remembered for his life-long passion for flashy cars and dapper clothes. Al is survived by his wife Betty Barnes Swanson, sons Kurt (wife Mary deceased), Kent (wife Beatrix), Keith (wife Pamela), and daughter Kristin (partner Ken), grandsons James Waller (wife Jessica) and Luke Swanson, great-grandchildren Ariel Waller and Scarlett Waller, sister Judy Teeters Adamson, and much loved dogs Franklin II and Penny. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center or to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
-Northern California.